'He left an indelible mark on the fabric of our city': Cork comedy icon to be laid to rest today

LEGENDARY Cork entertainer and freeman of Cork City Billa O’Connell is to be laid to rest today.

Mr O’Connell, from The Lough area, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 91.

The pantomime stalwart — who is survived by his wife Nell, their six children, 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren — has been remembered as an “icon” who was a “master of comedy”.

A Requiem Mass is to be held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough, at 10am, with funeral afterwards to St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

The church will be limited to 50% capacity and the Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/thelough for those who are unable to attend.

Cork City Council has opened an online book of condolences following the passing of Mr O’Connell who was granted the Freedom of Cork City in 2013, along with fellow Cork entertainment giants Frank Duggan and Michael Twomey.

This week, the lord mayor of Cork and Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher paid tribute to Mr O’Connell, describing him as a “true ambassador for Cork, both on and off stage”.

“He left an indelible mark on the civic and cultural fabric of our beautiful city.

“On behalf of the people of Cork, I extend deepest condolences to his wife Nell and his family,” he continued.

Members of the public can express their sympathy via www.corkcity.ie/bookofcondolences.

Mr O’Connell made his pantomime debut in 1947 and performed on stages across County Cork and the wider Munster region in the decades that followed. He also performed in Summer Revels at Cork Opera House annually for many years. Speaking to The Echo this week, Catherine Mahon Buckley, of the Cork Academy of Dramatic Arts, said his ability to captivate audiences was something every performer in Cork hoped to emulate.

“You looked up to him. You thought, ‘Could I ever be like him?’

“I would call him the master of comedy in Cork and certainly my very first introduction to a dame in the panto,” she said.

“We have lost a unique, lovable, and wonderful icon.”

Aside from his theatrical career, Mr O’Connell spent in the region of 30 years working as a sales rep for Beamish & Crawford, and also did a lot of work for various charitable organisations in Cork.

He was also awarded with an honorary degree from University College Cork.