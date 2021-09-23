Plans lodged for 114 build-to-rent apartments in Cork city

A PLANNING application seeking to develop 114 build-to-rent apartments in the Blackpool area has been lodged with Bord Pleanála.

The plans, lodged by Bellmount Developments Limited under the strategic housing development process, also include the construction of a 313sq m retail unit at a site on Redforge Road in Blackpool.

The site of intended development is listed as Millfield Service Station and the proposed plans would first include the demolition of existing structures on site including a single-storey building, pump island canopy, four fuel pumps and the decommissioning or removal of four underground fuel tanks.

A total of 114 build-to-rent apartments would then be constructed at the site to the immediate north of Blackpool Retail Park if the plans are given the go-ahead.

These would comprise a mix of one- and two-bed units in two blocks, from four to nine storeys. Plans also include the development of residential amenity facilities including a reception, residents’ gym, lounge area and shared workspace, as well as an enclosed courtyard and rooftop garden.

The provision of public realm improvements on Redforge Road including widened footpaths and pavement improvements, a pedestrian crossing and tree planting are also included in the proposals.

Submitted documentation, states that the proposed development has been “guided by the feedback received from Bord Pleanála and Cork City Council” at earlier stages of the planning process.

Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the planning application by January 17.