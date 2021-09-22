Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 11:28

Free virtual talk and Q&A session to take place discussing Cork's air quality

Free virtual talk and Q&A session to take place discussing Cork's air quality

Researchers from Cork City Council and University College Cork (UCC) will hold a free virtual public talk on Cork’s air quality next month as part of UCC Community Week 2021.

Amy Nolan

Researchers from Cork City Council and University College Cork (UCC) will hold a free virtual public talk on Cork’s air quality next month as part of UCC Community Week 2021.

Participants will learn about the local sources and hazards of air pollution, how to track Cork's air quality in real-time, and the UCC projects that are focused on better understanding and protecting our air quality.

In particular, the talk will showcase the Cork Air Quality Dashboard, the result of a partnership between the Centre for Research into Atmospheric Chemistry (CRAC) Lab, UCC and Cork City Council, which launched earlier this year.

A question and answer session will follow the talk.

Speakers at the virtual event will include Professor John Wenger, Atmospheric Chemist, UCC; Dr Stig Hellebust, Atmospheric Chemist, UCC; Dr Marica Cassarino, Environmental Psychologist, UCC; Dr Dean Venables, Atmospheric Chemist, UCC and Dr Kevin Ryan, Executive Scientist, Cork City Council.

The event is coordinated by the RADICAL project, which is led by UCC. 

RADICAL is an EU-funded research project to develop a novel type of low-cost sensor to detect atmospheric radicals, for better air quality monitoring.

It is also supported by the Environmental Research Institute (ERI). 

The event forms part of UCC Community Week 2021 which will see staff and students across the university come together with community and public sector partners to host community focussed events and activities. 

To register for the talk, which takes place at 1pm on October 15, visit Eventbrite

Read More

Calls for air quality in Cork town to be monitored 

More in this section

Garda Emergency services attending serious car incident in Cork city
Pop-up vaccination centres to be established on college campuses across Cork Pop-up vaccination centres to be established on college campuses across Cork
Joint study finds that rural dwellers and people living in public housing experienced higher rates of hospitalisation following pandemic Joint study finds that rural dwellers and people living in public housing experienced higher rates of hospitalisation following pandemic
environment
get out of bed in the middle of the night

Cork accounts for second highest level of bed bug callouts so far this year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more