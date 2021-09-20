Calls for air quality in Cork town to be monitored 

Sinn Féin for the South West Ward Eolan Ryng is calling for an air quality monitor to be installed in Ballincollig.

Mr Ryng said the data that the monitor could provide from the suburban town could help inform future policy and assist the new air quality strategy for the city.

"I believe that there is a need for the installation of an air quality monitor in Ballincollig," he said.

"Such an installation would provide real-time data on air quality status in Ballincollig and provide crucial information that could help inform future policy.

"Cork City Council recently launched the new Cork City Air Quality Strategy document. This document details short, medium and long term initiatives that will be delivered across the City with a view to improving air quality in Cork City.

Mr Ryng outlined that eighteen months ago, Cork City Council installed a network of air quality monitors at various locations across the city, measuring fine dust particulate matter, that is among other things, a by-product of burning solid fuel.

"Air quality in Cork can be seen in real-time at corkairquality.ie," he said. "You can also compare historical trends.

"There is however a gaping hole in the data collection in my view. A quick look at the map shows the city well covered except for the area of Ballincollig, and south of the Ring Road.

"I have raised this with the City Council and am hopeful it might be addressed in the future in order to provide a complete picture of air quality in the entire city.

"Setting up a site can cost as little as €1,500, which is money well spent when you consider the information that can be gathered and the positive contribution the monitor can make."

"Poor air quality is responsible for 1,300 deaths in Ireland according to the EPA. The public is also increasingly concerned with the issue.”

Mr Ryng also highlighted the growing focus on air quality within Cork City.

In a recent public survey conducted by Cork City Council on attitudes towards air pollution, 97% of the 744 respondents deemed air quality as important or very important.