More than 30 verbal warnings issued to social housing tenants for anti-social behaviour in Cork city this year

MORE than 30 verbal warnings have been issued to tenants of Cork City Council for anti social behaviour in the first six months of this year.

That is according to statistics provided to members of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee by Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty.

In her report to the committee, Ms Doherty revealed that 31 verbal warnings were issued between January 1 and June 30, along with 11 first written warnings and two second written warnings.

34 new cases have been brought to the council in the first half of the year.

According to the city council, interviews are arranged by the Housing Officer, with the person who made the complaint, to discuss the issues being raised and glean as much information as possible before contacting the person who the complaint is being made against.

The council adds: “Following investigation, and where it is merited, a verbal warning may issue requesting that the behaviour being complained about cease immediately. The person is advised if the behaviour doesn’t cease, the matter will be further escalated and may ultimately lead to eviction.

"A formal written warning may issue in the first instance depending on the seriousness of the matter or if the verbal warning didn’t influence an improvement in the behaviour of the tenant/household member. A further written warning may have to issue if the previous warning(s) didn’t influence the tenant’s behaviour.”

A Statutory Tenancy Warning which has a twelve-month lifespan may have to issue eventually.

According to the council, the case may end up in court where the City Council seeks an order to have the person evicted.

A case may be closed if the incident has been resolved or if the complainant indicates that they do not want to pursue the matter further.

A tenant may be evicted if the City Council is successful in getting a Court Order for eviction.