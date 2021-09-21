Sexual Violence Centre offer Cork Chief Supt seat on board

THE current Chief Superintendent of Cork city has been offered a place on the board of Cork’s Sexual Violence Centre following his retirement next month.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin will retire on October 5, after 38 years in the force.

At yesterday afternoon’s meeting of Cork City Joint Policing Committee, the director of the Sexual Violence Centre, Mary Crilly, asked Chief Supt McPolin on to the board when paying tribute to him. He accepted the place and will take it up after his retirement.

In her tribute, Ms Crilly said he has been very supportive of the work of the Sexual Violence Centre.

During the meeting, the Lord Mayor of Cork, and chairman of the JPC, Cllr Colm Kelleher, paid tribute to Mr McPolin.

He said the name McPolin is synonymous with policing in Cork – Chief Supt McPolin followed his father Seamus into the force, and his brother Gary is currently a Superintendent attached to Roads Policing in Dublin.

During his career, the Macroom native has been stationed in a number of districts in Cork city and county, as well as in Kildare following his promotion to the rank of Chief Superintendent.

Addressing Chief Supt McPolin, the Lord Mayor said: “Everywhere you have been posted, you had a strong ethos of social inclusion. You have served the city of Cork very well.” He added: “I want to thank you for your service.” He wished him and his wife Crena many happy years in his retirement.

Mr McPolin said the collaboration between Cork City Council and An Garda Síochána is a very important part of the community engagement, public service and public accountability.