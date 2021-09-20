Cork hotel to close temporarily as member of staff tests positive for Covid-19

A CORK hotel has been forced to close for a number of days after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The Gougane Barra Hotel has announced its temporary closure stating that they had “no choice” but to shut their business for ten days after a fully vaccinated member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
In a social media post, the family-run business stated that the member of staff is experiencing strong symptoms with other members of the team now requiring testing due to them being deemed close contacts.
Given the size of their team, and their operation as a family business, the hotel said they had no choice but to close temporarily.
They said that the decision to close was not made lightly.
“HSE are in control of the situation. All guests with bookings during this time have been contacted.”
The hotel said that their main priority is the safety of those “who share this special place with us”.
COVID-19 update— Gougane Barra Hotel (@gouganebarra) September 19, 2021
Tabhair aire,
Neil, Katy, the Lucey Family and the Gougane Barra Hotel Team pic.twitter.com/cEJGUDcbq5
They said they are hoping to have clearance from the HSE to reopen on 26 September and are disappointed by the news.
“We have been overwhelmed with the support and patience of our guests since the beginning of the pandemic.