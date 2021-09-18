Cork set for dry start to week with wet and windy spells to follow

Cork looks set for a generally dry start to the week with some cool, wet, and windy spells to follow as the week progresses.

Monday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle at times and highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

There will be a mix of cloud and clear spells overnight with a chance of isolated patches of light rain, drizzle and mist. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees are forecast.

A mostly dry start to the day is forecast for Tuesday with sunny spells, though Met Éireann has said that cloud will spread from the west with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing over the western half of the country during the afternoon.

There is a little more uncertainty from Tuesday evening onwards with current indications showing high-pressure weakening and more unsettled conditions taking hold, while sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday.

Cork city on a wet morning. Pic: Larry Cummins.

It is set to turn wet and blustery on Thursday with some heavy showery rain at times with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Meanwhile, today is set to be a mostly dry day in Munster with mist and fog patches giving way to sunny spells before cloud increases along Atlantic coasts through the morning bringing outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

Rain will gradually extend eastern parts by evening, with some heavier bursts developing in the west.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast for Sunday with some turning heavy in the afternoon.