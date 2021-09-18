Drugs and cash worth almost €130,000 seized in Cork

Gardaí have seized approximately €129,700 worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash following the search of a house in the Knocknaheeny area of Cork, yesterday, September 17.

Gardaí attached to the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, Serious Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit carried out the search under warrant of the premises pursuant to Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

During the search €111,700 of cocaine and €18,000 of cannabis resin (pending analysis) was recovered alongside €1,200 in cash.

A man aged in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.