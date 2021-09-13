Crime prevention programme set up at Cork hospital

A NEW programme aimed preventing crime within the Mercy University Hospital has been launched this morning.

The Hospital Watch programme is similar to a Neighbourhood Watch scheme and is a partnership between gardaí, the Health Service Executive and the Mercy University Hospital staff, as well as with patients and visitors.

Sandra Daly, Chief Executive Officer of MUH, said: "A day such as today is very exciting for Mercy University Hospital (MUH) as we are building up and strengthening our partnership with An Garda Síochána to support our hospital in preventing crime. The safety of our patients, and our staff, is paramount and we would be failing in our duty of care to both if we did not seek to address this complex issue in a values-based, multi-agency, collaborative fashion. As a hospital, we are 100% committed to this programme led by the Hospital Watch Working Group and the roll out of this programme has already has had a positive effect for our service users and our staff. The success of Hospital Watch can only be achieved through partnership and in that regard; I wish to acknowledge the valuable engagement and collegiality afforded by An Garda Síochána.” Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, Cork City Division stated: "An Garda Síochána has always worked closely with our colleagues in MUH and this initiative puts this relationship on a formal footing. MUH is uniquely situated in a busy, inner-city environment and we are delighted to support MUH and assist with creating a safer environment for both hospital staff and the community it serves. Similar to schemes such as Neighbourhood Watch, Hospital Watch aims to promote crime prevention awareness among staff and service users to reduce crime and fear of crime in the hospital environment.”