EXCITEMENT is building in communities and GAA clubs throughout Cork ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior camogie final between Cork and Galway.

Cork are seeking their first All-Ireland championship title in three seasons.

Reigning county champions Courcey Rovers have three players starting in this Sunday’s All-Ireland final, including captain Linda Collins.

Courcey Rovers senior selector Shirley Moloney said the area was buzzing with excitement ahead of the big game.

“The whole parish of Ballinspittle and Ballinadee is decorated red and white for the big match. There are signs and bunting everywhere.

“They are great players and role models.”

The junior infants at St Mary’s Central School in Enniskeane get behind the Rebels. Picture Denis Boyle

Ms Moloney said it was a huge honour for Courcey Rovers to have one of their players captain Cork in an All-Ireland final.

“It is a huge occasion for the club. Linda’s ability and scoring prowess will be vital on Sunday. To have a player lead a team out in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day is a huge honour for the club.”

St Vincent’s Camogie Club held a celebratory night during the week for player Amy O’Connor ahead of the game.

“We had a lovely night with the academy players in the club. Amy met with all the various underage players, who all wished her the best of luck this Sunday.

“She always gives them loads of time. She is so humble.

“Hopefully she will inspire a new generation of players in the club,” said St Vincent’s stalwart Michelle Gould.

Ms Gould said a large number of club supporters are travelling to Croke Park to cheer Amy and the Rebels in their bid for All-Ireland glory.

Eadaoin Tracey, Yvonne Cotter, Ally Mulkerrins, and Sophia Fitzgerald, from Loreto Secondary School Fermoy, will compete in the U14 All-Ireland final this weekend. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“There is great excitement in the area. We have flags, Amy’s Army posters, and bunting everywhere,” she said.

St Catherine’s player, and a former pupil at Loreto Secondary School in Fermoy, Laura Hayes is a key defender for the Rebels.

The school held a colours day in Laura’s honour this week and also used the occasion to celebrate a number of their students who are involved in Cork teams.

Shauna Hayes, centre, with Leah and Ava Hallihan, from Loreto Secondary School in Fermoy, wishing past pupil Laura Hayes the very best for the All-Ireland senior camogie final this weekend. Picture: Howard Crowdy

School principal Orla Forde said there was great pride within the school community of Laura’s sporting success.

“We are really honoured and proud that one of our past pupils will represent her club and county this Sunday,” she said. We are blessed to have such talent in the student body and, on many occasions, this same talent is also felt in the county teams.

“This success is a testament to the local clubs and the great work they put in at underage level.”

Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Mary Rose Desmond has urged supporters to raise the Cork flag, paint their faces, and let the players know the people of Cork are right behind them as they seek their 29th All-Ireland title.

“It is time for the trophy to come back to Leeside,” she said.