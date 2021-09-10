Calls for increased resources and opening hours at Carrigaline Garda Station

CORK County Councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan has called for an increase in resources at Carrigaline Garda Station.

Councillor Dalton O’Sullivan has also called for ‘urgent action’ on the issues of guaranteed opening hours at Carrigaline Garda Station.

The Independent councillor will be raising both issues and seeking updates with senior Garda officials at the next meeting of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee which will be held on Monday, September 13.

Cllr Dalton O’Sullivan said he has been continuously contacted by people from the greater Carrigaline area who are looking for guaranteed opening hours at Carrigaline Garda Station.

Speaking to The Echo, Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said: “The Community Gardaí attached to Carrigaline Garda Station do great work. However, there is a genuine need for an increase in resources to ensure that there are guaranteed opening hours.

"It is scandalous to think that a town of nearly 20,000 people does not have a Garda Station which is open full time,” he said.

“A Garda Station is a community service more than anything. It is important to have the station open for people who need to have passports and other forms stamped, for the community to raise concerns and speak with a garda,” said the councillor for the Carrigaline Municipal District.

At the last meeting of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee, Chief Supt Barry McPolin said he was exploring ways of opening Carrigaline Garda Station by bringing in civilian garda staff. The Chief Superintendent said he would be hopeful by the end of the year, to have this system up and running.

Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said there is a clear appetite in the local Carrigaline community for a solution.