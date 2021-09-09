Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 16:33

1,200 ESB customers affected by power outages in various parts of Cork today

A power outage affected approximately 1,200 customers in various towns and villages in Cork today. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A power outage affected approximately 1,200 ESB customers in various towns and villages in Cork today.

As of 3pm this afternoon, 158 customers remain without power today in pockets of North Cork.

The fault occurred at 8.30am this morning as a result of birdlife colliding with an overhead line. 

The outage initially impacted approximately 1,200 customers.

A spokesperson for the ESB Networks told The Echo: 

“ESB Networks is aware of a fault affecting customers today in the Buttevant, Doneraile, Liscarroll and Ballyhea areas of Co Cork.

“ESB Networks crews mobilised quickly to restore power to the majority of customers."

"As of 3pm today, 158 customers remained without power and we expect power to be restored to all those affected by this afternoon. Updates are available on www.PowerCheck.ie.” 

The spokesperson said more minor disruptions in other areas of Cork could potentially occur over the next 24 hours: 

“As our crews continue restoration works and carry out further repairs to safeguard the electricity infrastructure in the area, it is possible that some customers in Castlewrixon, Shinanagh, and Ballyhora could experience minor disruption to their power supply over the next 24 hours. 

"We apologise to all customers impacted for the inconvenience caused.”

north cork
