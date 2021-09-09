Holding casting call: Do you fit the bill?

A call has been put out by the people behind the production of Graham Norton’s series ‘Holding” which is filming in West Cork.

The production team is currently looking for applications from caucasian women, aged between 18 -50 with short blond hair for a paid extra role.

The woman must be based in West Cork and willing to shave an undercut in their hair.

The casting team are seeking someone who wears 16 - 20 clothes size and measure between 5. 5 to 5.7.

Full weekday availability is required until October 8.

A number of details are required by interested individuals submitting an application including measurements, eircode, phone number and a full length, non-filtered photo.

The deadline for submissions is September 10 and to apply, you are asked to email holdingextras@gmail.com.