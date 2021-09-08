Cork principal praises students for their 'exceptional' results in the Leaving Certificate

THE principal of Cork secondary school Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh has praised their Leaving Cert students for achieving ‘exceptional results’ in ‘exceptional times’.

Seven students from the Bishopstown based secondary school achieved a maximum 625 points. Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh principal Brenda Moriarty said she was delighted for the students.

“They are exceptional students. They were exceptional results in exceptional times. The students also contributed hugely to the life of our school despite the challenges of Covid in recent times. They are held in the highest regard by both their teachers and their fellow students,” she said.

A total of fifteen students got 600 points and 41 students exceeded 500 points.

Ms Moriarty said the results overall from the whole group of Leaving Cert students were very strong.

“They were a very well-rounded group, with large numbers of them involved in the sporting and cultural activities that the school offers."

"It just goes to show that a good balance between the pursuit of academic excellence and a healthy schedule of leisure and social activities is what brings out the best in young people”.

The school principal paid tribute to the dedication of the staff who had contributed so much to their students’ remarkable success.

She also expressed her thanks to the parents of the students for the support they had given to the school during the previous six years.

Ms Moriarty said this year’s Leaving Certificate students have big boots to fill, but she is confident they are up to the challenge.

“The success of this year’s Leaving Cert students certainly lays down a challenge to this year's sixth-year group. It is a big ask to expect the new group to emulate the class of 2021. I know the incoming group are a very talented group however and are up for the challenge."