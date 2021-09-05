Emergency services attend fire at Marina

A fire took place in a popular city-centre amenity this evening.

Two units of Cork city’s fire service responded to alerts about the fire, which occurred on Monahan Road, down by the Marina.

Crews from Anglesea Street have dealt with a fire in The Marina 🔥🚒🚒



Crews supplemented the 1800 litres carried on board each fire appliance with a hydrant supply💧



(Photo via @despod) pic.twitter.com/PTCEdNYAK4 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 5, 2021

Munster Fire Service said the fire service responded to the incident around 6pm and both units had returned to base by 7pm.

It is understood the source of the fire was a portable building that went up in flames.

No injuries were reported and no persons were caught up in the blaze.