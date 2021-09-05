Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 19:21

Emergency services attend fire at Marina

Two units of Cork city’s fire service responded to alerts about the fire, which occurred on Monahan Road, down by the Marina. Generic pic: Cork County Fire Brigade

Roisin Burke

A fire took place in a popular city-centre amenity this evening.

Two units of Cork city’s fire service responded to alerts about the fire, which occurred on Monahan Road, down by the Marina.

Munster Fire Service said the fire service responded to the incident around 6pm and both units had returned to base by 7pm.

It is understood the source of the fire was a portable building that went up in flames.

No injuries were reported and no persons were caught up in the blaze.

