A proud day for the Navy as Cork celebrates 75 years of service

A day of recognition and pride for the Navy as the service marked 75 years of patrolling and guarding Irish waters as well as being involved in humanitarian missions and other important activities.

Chief of Staff Mark Mellett with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney on board the L. É Samuel with Cork City Chief Executive Ann Doherty

Speaking as he was boarding the L. É Samuel Beckett on Saturday morning, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the anniversary in many ways, “personifies the growing and evolving independence of the emerging Irish State.” “I want to pay tribute to the generations of Irish people who have served in the Irish Navy and who have served our country so loyally, so diligently and so professionally.”

Leading Mechnition David Patrick has been in the Navy for the past ten years. The L.É Samuel is his third ship and by far his favourite.

“I'm in charge of the fire fighting equipment on board and I also help out with technical stores.

Leading Mechnition Patrick said marking the 75th anniversary of the Irish Navy meant a lot to him.

“I feel proud to be a part of it. It is a relatively young service, but it is an important service.

The Navy officer said Saturday’s celebrations were about marking and highlighting the importance of the Navy service “We are very proud of what we do and we like people to see exactly what we do because we spend a lot of time at sea we don’t get a lot of time to show people what we are about. So opportunities like this are fantastic for us.”

A new recruit to the Navy, 20-year-old Katelyn Moore has been on the ship for the past four months and in the Navy, just over a year.

“I’m absolutely loving life. I’m doing things you wouldn’t do in civilian life, shooting weapons, out on ribs, it’s great.”

Seamen Moore agreed the celebrations were about showing people the importance of the Navy “Everybody knows about the army, there isn’t enough recognition for the Navy. There are a lot of elements to the job. There is a lot to it.”

Captain of the L É Samuel Beckett, Lt Cdr Sean Lenihan, who has been in the Navy for the past 19 years after joining at the age of 19, said it was a big moment getting his first Captaincy in April and today was another great reason to love what he does.

The Innishannon man said it was a great privilege as a Corkman to lead the Navy Fleet with the L. É Samuel Beckett, a ship that is twinned with Cork city, with the Taoiseach and Minister for Defence, who are both from Cork.

“Its a big event for us, but also for the men and women of the naval service, they are extremely hardworking and dedicated and for this occasion, to be involved, it's a huge pride for them and their families. Because when we are away at sea, it is our families who are at home, supporting us and I suppose doing a lot of the heavy lifting at home.” “The Naval Service is nothing without its people, for me the Navy is a second family.”

Ld Cdr Lenihan said it was great to have the Taoiseach, Minister for Defence and Chief of Staff Mark Mellett on board the L. É Samuel.

“There is a great sense of pride in it, we are showcasing ourselves and our ship and they acknowledge that on board and the crew feel a part of the celebrations. It is very important to recognise the work that is done and the dedication of these men and women who leave their families to go to sea and I think that recognition is there today.”