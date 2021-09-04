Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 08:00

Owenacurra facility closure proposal is due for discussion

A special meeting of the Oireachtas sub-committee on mental health will be held on Monday to discuss the proposed closure of the Owenacurra Centre, Midleton.

The meeting, which will be held privately, is scheduled to start at 11am and will feature contributions from local representatives and family members of Owenacurra Centre residents.

In recent weeks, the HSE has announced the closure of the Owenacurra Centre on October 31, saying that the building is “not fit for purpose”.

The HSE said it is currently working with residents on “an appropriate alternative placement”.

The Owenacurra Centre is currently home to 19 residents.

It is the only HSE long-stay residential adult mental health facility in East Cork, as well as the only adult mental health respite facility.

It includes a day centre for its residents and for other service-users of the local community adult mental health team.

A family member of a longstanding resident of the Owenacurra Centre who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Echo that her relative’s mental health has “stabilised” since moving to the Owenacurra Centre.

“Their mental health has stabilised.

“Their confidence and ability to engage with the outside world has grown with the care and support of the highly skilled staff.

“The physical location of the unit in the centre of Midleton has been a key part of my relative’s rehabilitation, integration, and connection into the local community.”

The relative of the resident said the lack of communication and the fear that the residents will be moved has caused considerable distress.

