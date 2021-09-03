Ten new jobs created by growing Cork company

TEN new jobs will be created in Cork following the launch of bioprocessing production by Watson-Marlow at their Cork facility on the New Mallow Road.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG), award-winning and global leader in fluid management technology, will launch production of puresu® single-use assemblies at its new facility in Cork which will create ten new jobs.

The ISO 14644-1 Class 7 cleanroom is fully certified to meet the demands of the highly regulated pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing and food and beverage sectors, offering high quality and reliable supply for the growing Irish market.

Graham Doyle, General Manager, WMFTG Ireland, commented:

“WMFTG has a long history of success in Ireland and we’re delighted to build on our established presence in Cork."

"The new facility will provide biotech, pharma, food, and beverage manufacturing organisations in Ireland with specifically designed, validated products to support their innovation, based on our extensive experience across multiple industries," he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, said:

“Congratulations to the Watson-Marlow team on this latest expansion, which will create ten new jobs in the company’s facility on the New Mallow Rd. Ireland is globally recognised for excellence in the biopharmaceutical sector, allowing us to attract the very best investment.”

As a headquarters for the European biopharma market, with more than 85 leading biotech and pharma companies, Ireland plays an important role in driving the development of innovative science and medicine.

This newly expanded facility will provide global expertise within Ireland, offering a sustainable, robust, local supply of vital bioprocess single-use assemblies for biopharmaceutical production that reflects WMFTG’s commitment to engineering a sustainable future.

The site will also provide expert customer service and support for WMFTG’s Ireland-based customers.