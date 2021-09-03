Thousands of Cork students to receive Leaving Cert results today

Almost 7,000 students in Cork will today receive their Leaving Certificate results.

From 10am this morning, Leaving Certificate candidates will be able access their provisional results through the State Examinations Commission’s (SEC) Candidate Self Service Portal accessible at www.examinations.ie.

This year, candidates had the option of receiving accredited grades or sitting examinations or both.

The results that candidates will receive today and their final certificates will not distinguish examination results from accredited grades.

Neither candidates nor schools will know whether the provisional result awarded was from an examination or an accredited grade although they will be provided with this information next Tuesday.

According to the SEC, of the 61,125 candidates nationally receiving results this year, 57,952 candidates followed the Leaving Certificate (Established) programme in 411,876 individual subjects, of which 13,532 (22.13%) followed the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme.

A further 3,173 (5.19%) candidates followed the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD and Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan TD have congratulated the Leaving Certificate class of 2021 who are receiving their results today.

Minister Foley said: "Students and their families have displayed great resilience in what has been a difficult experience in the last two school years and I wish all of those receiving their results today every success and happiness as they embark on the next stage in their journey, to work, including apprenticeships, or to further and higher education."

The Leaving Certificate candidate helpline, which is provided by the National Parents Council Post-Primary, will be available for students to reach a guidance counsellor with any queries from 11am on 1800 265 165.