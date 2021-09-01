Councillors urged to discuss Blarney St traffic issues

COUNCILLORS on the city’s northside are being urged to push for a debate on traffic issues on Blarney St.

The street is the longest in the country and is one of the busiest routes in the city.

Blarney St community association chairman Tom Coleman said there had been several developments in the area in recent years, along with further planned developments in suburban areas, which would have a further impact on the volume of traffic using the street.

He is urging councillors in the local area to raise the issue at meetings of Cork City Council in the coming weeks and months.

He said: “What we are looking for is for local councillors to look for a suspension of standing orders and prioritise Blarney St and the surrounding areas.”

Regarding heavy traffic in the area, he added that the street is “a place to be avoided”.

He said that local residents are patient, but cannot keep waiting for something to be done.

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins, the local area committee chairman, said he would raise the issue again with Cork City Council when the summer break was over.

He said he would resubmit motions he had previously submitted on the issue.

The councillor said there had been discussions prior to the Covid-19 pandemic about introducing a one-way system on Blarney St, but there had been no progress since.

In recent months, Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald raised the issue of heavy goods vehicles using the route with the city council.

The council is now conducting a freight management survey in the area.