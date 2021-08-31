Historic day for Cork city primary school as they open their doors for the first time

TUESDAY, August 31 was a historic day for Strawberry Hill NS as they opened their doors for the very first time.

The new primary school is an amalgamation of Sunday’s Well Girls’ and Boys’ national schools.

Ben Mulcahy, sixth class, arriving on the opening day of the new co-educational Strawberry Hill N.S., Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

The principal of Strawberry Hill NS Liz Horgan said the new era started off very ‘seamlessly’.

“There was great excitement. We had a good number of students who started off as junior infants. The children were delighted. There was great camaraderie between the children. It was an easy and exciting opening. It was really seamless. It is great to be back,” she said.

Michael Peyton arriving on the first day in school on the opening day of the new co-educational Strawberry Hill N.S.,Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ms Horgan said the new school will provide a continuity of high educational standards for the pupils in their area.

“It is a new school. We will provide a continuity of high standards and new opportunities in education in a co-educational setting. We are looking forward to a successful future. We look forward to continued support from our community and to supporting the families in the local area.”

Twins Glory and Richard Gondwe arriving on their first day in school on the opening day of the new co-educational Strawberry Hill N.S., Cork.

The school principal paid tribute to the role the school teachers and the parents have played in ensuring the first day of Strawberry Hill NS proved so successful.

“There was a huge effort from the staff during the summer holidays in getting us ready for the first day. We have also received huge support from the parents.

"There is huge credit due to the staff for their support and helping ensure everything went as smoothly as possible on an opening day."

“We had a large group of parents congregate excitedly outside the school and the children were delighted to walk in and go to their class teacher. It was a very good and positive experience for the staff, parents and the pupils. It was a very successful day.

"It is onwards and upwards now. We are looking forward to the official opening of the school and a wonderful year ahead for the parents, the pupils, and the staff,” she added.

Maisie Harris arriving on the first day in school on the opening day of the new co-educational Strawberry Hill N.S. Picture Denis Minihane.

The Department of Education recently announced a large new school extension for Strawberry Hill NS to cater for their growing student population. This addition will further enhance their capabilities of providing top-quality education for their students.

Maja Bieszczad, sixth class, arriving on the opening day of the new co-educational Strawberry Hill N.S., Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ms Horgan is excited about the potential of the new school.

“Strawberry Hill has a vision of inclusivity because we provide education in both mainstream and special classes.

"We have a new school and a lot of new staff. It is a growing school. We welcome the Department of Education’s announcement of a large new school extension which will have a mainstream classroom, special education rooms, and an ASD suite.

“Getting the new additional school building proves that there is a wealth of expertise amongst the staff. The positive relationship we have built with the school community has been recognised as well,” she added.