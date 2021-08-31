Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 15:53

CUH advise patients to expect considerable delays in their Emergency Department

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has reported that they are exceptionally busy at present and it has advised patients to expect considerable delays in the Emergency Department. Pic; Larry Cummins

CORK University Hospital (CUH) has advised patients to expect considerable delays in the Emergency Department as they are exceptionally busy at present.

CUH has emphasised that patient care is paramount and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time and thank the public for their support.

The opening hours for the Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, are from 8am to 6pm and their telephone number is 021-4926900.

The opening hours for the Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital are from 8am to 7.30pm and their contact number is 027-50133.

The opening hours for the Local Injuries Unit, Mallow General Hospital are from 8am to 7pm and their telephone number is 022-58506.

What Covid restrictions are due to be lifted? Here's everything you need to know

cork university hospital
