What Covid restrictions are due to be lifted? Here's everything you need to know

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that he expects the Government to agree a “realistic, sustainable and safe” re-opening plan.

Government ministers will meet this afternoon to consider proposals agreed by the Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee that could see the majority of all restrictions lifted by the end of October.

Cabinet will assess the plan to remove most of the Covid-19 restrictions over the next seven weeks.

Mr Donnelly said that while Ireland’s vaccination programme has been a major success, the country’s high rates of Covid-19 – among the highest in the EU – are a cause for concern.

“We have to find a way of re-opening that is realistic, sustainable and safe. That is the balance I believe we’ll be discussing at Cabinet,” he told reporters at Dublin Castle.

The health minister indicated that the meeting will deliver good news on communion and confirmation ceremonies, as well as for the live music and entertainment industry.

Government ministers have in recent days indicated that the public could look forward to a significant easing of restrictions across September and October.

The plans are subject to 90% of the population being fully vaccinated and the cases and incidence of the virus being at a manageable rate.

The timetable will see workers returning to offices on a phased basis from September 20.

The Cabinet is also expected to sign off on plans that will see the numbers permitted to attend outdoor sports events increase from September 6.

It is expected that also from September 6, restrictions on indoor venues will be eased – with larger crowds permitted.

Indoor venues will be able to use up to 60% of capacity when holding events for people who are double jabbed. For outdoor events, 75% of capacity will be available for vaccinated individuals.

Live music at weddings and pubs is also set to return from Monday.

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss the holding of a pilot nightclub event.

The Government’s plan is to gradually phase out the majority of restrictions over the next two months, as more of the population becomes fully vaccinated.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly speaking to the media as he arrives for the Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle today.

The final plan is to be confirmed later today.

Mr Donnelly said: “We’re looking at removing the restrictions in place while still maintaining some of the public health measures.” He said that Cabinet would be discussing whether the ‘two-metre rule’ would be among that public advice that remains into the future.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan today rejected the suggestion that the sight of busy public transport, once full capacity returns, will signal the end of the pandemic.

“It sends a message that we will be coming back to colleges, offices. We also need to keep our masks on,” he said.

He indicated that the Covid-19 regulations and legislation will be allowed to lapse and be phased out in the coming months, if the pandemic remains under control.

“We’re going towards removing all restrictions, but replacing it with personal responsibility,” Mr Ryan said.

He indicated that that may include removing requirements for the hospitality sector to close at 11.30pm.

The easing of restrictions will coincide with the phasing out of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Thousands of recipients will transition to the Jobseekers’ Allowance from next Tuesday.

Sinn Fein’s spokesman on health, David Cullinane, said he hopes the plan will be “holistic” and will set out “in clear terms” the plan for lifting restrictions.

“I want to mention the sacrifices people have made over the last 18 months. It’s because of those sacrifices and that the vast majority of citizens have abided by the public measures, as well as the phenomenal uptake in the vaccine rollout, has put on us in a very strong position to be able to ease restrictions.

“I think credit has to go to communities and society and those on the front line.

“They deserve tremendous credit.” Party colleague Claire Kerrane called on the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys to keep the PUP in place until all restrictions have been lifted.

“We are making one final plea to Minister Humphreys to do the right thing in relation to the PUP, a support that has been absolutely vital to thousands of workers and families over the last 18 months,” Ms Kerrane said.

“We know that next Tuesday the PUP is due to be cut by 50 euro. A lot of people will see their income totally plummet.

“We are asking her to come out and tell workers they will not see their incomes cut next week.

“We know the live entertainment workers are going back to work at a reduced capacity, we cannot have a situation where workers are just getting back on their feet, and their only income support is going to be cut.

“We know the bulk, if not all the restrictions will be lifted by October 22, so why can the PUP not remain in place for the sake of six weeks, just to get those sectors reopened?”