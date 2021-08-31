Wally update: Cork's most famous walrus needs his space

Wally the Walrus is still holidaying in West Cork, but an animal welfare organisation has once again pleaded with enthusiastic locals and tourists who are disturbing the walrus to keep their distance.

Seal Rescue Ireland posted a high power zoom lens picture of Wally on a pontoon and gave an update on his adventures.

Writing on Facebook the organisation said “Wally is still enjoying his time in West Cork and despite his Arctic origins, appears to be really enjoying this sunny weather we’ve been having!

“Over the weekend he was seen napping extensively and rolling around in the sunshine on one of his favourite pontoons. This resting spot, or haul-out site, was situated nearby a viewing platform where lucky observers were able to enjoy watching him safely from above without causing him any stress or disturbance.”

Seal Rescue Ireland went on to say that while most people remained a respectful distance, the walrus has been interrupted on occasion by some who walked onto the pontoon and approached dangerously close to get selfies, as well as a few boaters and kayakers who repeatedly came too close.

The animal welfare organisation explained the negative repercussions of this behaviour.

“When this happened he would occasionally get startled enough to roll off of the pontoon and into the water, only to have to haul himself back up again. Not only is this a great waste of energy for him, but at a whopping 800 kg, anyone getting close enough to startle him is risking their own safety.”

Seal Rescue Ireland outlined how far a person should be from the Walrus.

“Wildlife disturbance is considered as any deviation from natural behaviour. If you come close enough to a wild animal that it stops what it’s doing to look at you, it means you are too close. This is a waste of its precious energy as it’s unable to rest, look for a next meal, or keep an eye out for danger, all of which are critical to its survival.”

Publicly calling on members of the public to keep their distance, the animal welfare organisation said: “Please don’t put your own curiosity above the welfare of a wild animal, whether it’s Wally or one of our native pinnipeds resting on the beach.” Seal Rescue Ireland said as the summer season comes to a close, there would be fewer crowd issues and more opportunity for Wally to rest undisturbed.

“Thank you to our friends at ORCA Ireland and the West Cork Animal Welfare Group for continuous collaboration.”