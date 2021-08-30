Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 16:56

Cork Airport employer confirms staff will not be laid off during closure

Cork Airport employer confirms staff will not be laid off during closure

It comes after Aer Lingus confirmed that it would no longer temporarily lay off staff at the airport.

Maeve Lee

A SECOND employer at Cork Airport has confirmed that employees will not be laid off for the duration of the airport’s temporary closure.

Global cargo and aircraft ground handling company, Swissport informed their employees at Cork Airport in recent days that they will remain on the company books while the airport closes for runway repairs.

In July, Aer Lingus confirmed that it will not temporarily lay off its employees at the airport while the repairs are completed.

The announcement came following reassurances from the Government regarding the continuation of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

A spokesperson for SIPTU told The Echo that it was confirmed to Swissport staff in recent days that they will be retained on the payroll.

Last week, Solidarity TD Mick Barry called on the government to provide assurances that no workers would be laid off during the temporary closure.

He claimed that workers with other airport employers, aside from the airline, were still awaiting similar guarantees.

Speaking on the development, Mr Barry said: "It’s good to hear that the campaign of pressure has paid off now for the Swissport workers too.

“However, this news makes it even more galling that other airport employers are yet to give their staff the same guarantees. 

"I expect pressure to increase on those other employers over the next week now.”

The runway repairs will take place from September until late November.

Read More

Assurances sought for Cork Airport workers

More in this section

Cork driver arrested for driving without tax or insurance while under the influence  Cork driver arrested for driving without tax or insurance while under the influence 
Cork coastal restaurant closes for a week due to hospitality 'staffing crisis' Cork coastal restaurant closes for a week due to hospitality 'staffing crisis'
Man (50s) charged after sniffer dog detected drugs as he stepped off Dublin-Cork train Man (50s) charged after sniffer dog detected drugs as he stepped off Dublin-Cork train
cork airport
Apology offered to family of mother and son who died at CUMH

Apology offered to family of mother and son who died at CUMH

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more