Cork Airport employer confirms staff will not be laid off during closure

A SECOND employer at Cork Airport has confirmed that employees will not be laid off for the duration of the airport’s temporary closure.

Global cargo and aircraft ground handling company, Swissport informed their employees at Cork Airport in recent days that they will remain on the company books while the airport closes for runway repairs.

In July, Aer Lingus confirmed that it will not temporarily lay off its employees at the airport while the repairs are completed.

The announcement came following reassurances from the Government regarding the continuation of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

A spokesperson for SIPTU told The Echo that it was confirmed to Swissport staff in recent days that they will be retained on the payroll.

Last week, Solidarity TD Mick Barry called on the government to provide assurances that no workers would be laid off during the temporary closure.

He claimed that workers with other airport employers, aside from the airline, were still awaiting similar guarantees.

Speaking on the development, Mr Barry said: "It’s good to hear that the campaign of pressure has paid off now for the Swissport workers too.

“However, this news makes it even more galling that other airport employers are yet to give their staff the same guarantees.

"I expect pressure to increase on those other employers over the next week now.”

The runway repairs will take place from September until late November.