Assurances sought for Cork Airport workers

THE Government has been urged to provide assurances that no workers will be laid off at Cork Airport when it closes temporarily next month.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry has said that a number of workers at Cork Airport are still concerned about being temporarily laid off during the runway repairs.

In July, Aer Lingus confirmed that it will not temporarily lay off its employees at the airport while the repairs are completed.

The announcement came following reassurances from the Government regarding the continuation of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

However, Mr Barry has claimed that workers with other airport employers have yet to receive similar guarantees.

The Cork North Central TD said that the Government needs to make it clear “in a public and unambiguous fashion” that the employers will be able to avail of the EWSS for the duration of the period of the repairs.

"Aer Lingus have decided to keep its workers on the company books for the duration of the shutdown. Other large airport employers must now do the same thing,” he said.

“With less than a month to go to the shutdown large numbers of airport workers still have the threat of layoffs hanging over them.”

He said some workers at the airport have been in touch with him on the issue.

“The workers are in limbo and one month on, they have not been given the clarity that was provided to the Aer Lingus workers, and they need to be given that clarity now because the clock is ticking.”

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath TD said the government is providing financial support to the Airport and will assist in every way they can to rebuild traffic volumes at Cork Airport.

"I was glad that, following engagement, Aer Lingus decided to keep its staff on the books during the temporary closure. It is a matter for every business affected by the closure to make a decision based on their specific circumstances, but I would point out that the wage subsidy scheme remains in place at the full rates for qualifying businesses.

"I expect that many firms affected by the closure of the Airport qualify for the wage subsidy scheme and this will hopefully enable them to keep their staff in employment for what is a relatively short period.

"I would certainly encourage the employers concerned to do everything possible to avoid layoffs during the closure."