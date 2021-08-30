Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 10:25

Cork weather: Sunshine to continue this week but change expected soon

Cork weather: Sunshine to continue this week but change expected soon

People making the most of the fine weather on the beach at Inchydoney, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Maeve Lee

THE GLORIOUS sunshine is set to continue throughout the week in Cork, but there are signs that conditions will become more unsettled over the weekend.

According to Met Éireann, it will mostly dry in Cork today and it is likely to pick up with plenty of sunny spells to develop later on.

However, as the week progresses, it looks like there will be a slight change in conditions with signs that the weather will become less settled.

Today, temperatures will continue to be warm remaining between 19 and 21 degrees.

Tonight will be largely dry with a mix of cloud though it will be misty in some places overnight with lowest temperatures staying between 8 and 11 degrees.

As for tomorrow, it will be mainly dry with some cloud but the good news is the sun is set to make an appearance in the evening, creating some brighter conditions.

However, there will be “one or two” spots of drizzle, according to the forecaster.

Highest temperatures will remain between 17 and 20 degrees with warmer conditions for those in the West of the region.

Wednesday is looking like a dry day overall with highest temperatures between 17 to 20 or 21 degrees forecasted while the night will bring some mist or fog and lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

Thursday will be dry again, with just isolated patches of drizzle.

It will be cloudy with some sunny spells at times and highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Thursday night will remain dry and clear to start, however, pockets of fog will develop in the morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees are predicted.

Friday will be mostly cloudy but dry in many places though well scattered light showers may occur with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.

Saturday will likely bring further showers, more numerous than Friday's, but there will be dry spells also.

Temperatures will be similar to Friday with winds remaining light to moderate.

According to Met Éireann, there are signs that the weather will change and become less settled later in the weekend - so enjoy it while it lasts!

Read More

Man brought to safety after falling 20 feet from Cork cliff

More in this section

Man brought to safety after falling 20 feet from Cork cliff Man brought to safety after falling 20 feet from Cork cliff
Pop-up vaccine clinics to open in areas with low uptake  Pop-up vaccine clinics to open in areas with low uptake 
Taoiseach reaffirms Government's commitment to Bantry General Hospital Taoiseach reaffirms Government's commitment to Bantry General Hospital
cork weather
Inquest into deaths of mother and newborn at Cork maternity hospital to open today

Inquest into deaths of mother and newborn at Cork maternity hospital to open today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more