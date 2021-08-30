Cork weather: Sunshine to continue this week but change expected soon

THE GLORIOUS sunshine is set to continue throughout the week in Cork, but there are signs that conditions will become more unsettled over the weekend.

According to Met Éireann, it will mostly dry in Cork today and it is likely to pick up with plenty of sunny spells to develop later on.

However, as the week progresses, it looks like there will be a slight change in conditions with signs that the weather will become less settled.

Today, temperatures will continue to be warm remaining between 19 and 21 degrees.

Tonight will be largely dry with a mix of cloud though it will be misty in some places overnight with lowest temperatures staying between 8 and 11 degrees.

As for tomorrow, it will be mainly dry with some cloud but the good news is the sun is set to make an appearance in the evening, creating some brighter conditions.

However, there will be “one or two” spots of drizzle, according to the forecaster.

Highest temperatures will remain between 17 and 20 degrees with warmer conditions for those in the West of the region.

Wednesday is looking like a dry day overall with highest temperatures between 17 to 20 or 21 degrees forecasted while the night will bring some mist or fog and lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

Thursday will be dry again, with just isolated patches of drizzle.

It will be cloudy with some sunny spells at times and highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Thursday night will remain dry and clear to start, however, pockets of fog will develop in the morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees are predicted.

Friday will be mostly cloudy but dry in many places though well scattered light showers may occur with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.

Saturday will likely bring further showers, more numerous than Friday's, but there will be dry spells also.

Temperatures will be similar to Friday with winds remaining light to moderate.

According to Met Éireann, there are signs that the weather will change and become less settled later in the weekend - so enjoy it while it lasts!