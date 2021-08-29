Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 22:06

Man brought to safety after falling 20 feet from Cork cliff

The Crosshaven Coast Guard successfully brought a man to safety this afternoon who had fallen off a cliff in Graball.

CROSSHAVEN Coast Guard successfully brought a man to safety this afternoon who had fallen off a cliff in Graball.

At approximately 4.50pm this afternoon, Crosshaven Coast Guard was tasked by MRSC Valentia to a male who had fallen approximately 20 feet off a cliff in Graball. 

Crosshaven Coast Guard immediately launched their boat and land teams to the incident.

The man was brought to safety by the respective teams and is now in the care of the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

Crosshaven Coast Guard are very grateful to their crew members and to the caller who acted quickly. 

A post on their social media page said: "Remember if people see someone in trouble on our coasts, cliffs, or inland waterways dial 999/112 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard as it could save a life."

