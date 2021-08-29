Taoiseach reaffirms Government's commitment to Bantry General Hospital

THE Taoiseach has reiterated the Government’s commitment to underpinning the future of Bantry General Hospital.

Earlier this month staffing issues and restrictions to admissions led to a protest march through Bantry town and required political intervention from the three Cork South West TDs.

Staffing issues at Bantry General Hospital had forced some medical presentations at the hospital to travel an hour and a half to Cork University Hospital (CUH) in the city.

The acute medical assessment unit at Bantry General Hospital (BGH) was also closed for a few weeks due to a lack of consultant physicians. This subsequently reopened once again in mid-August.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said at the time that the total number of consultant physicians is due to increase from three to 5.5. “The HSE have successfully recruited three consultant general physicians who will start work at the end of August and the month of September.

"This will bring the total number of consultant physicians from three to 5.5 and will ensure the service remains.”

Mr Martin said ‘investment’ in Bantry General Hospital has been very strong.

“There were very understandable issues in terms of personnel at the time that got dealt with. The investment in Bantry Hospital has been very strong. Going back to my own time as Minister for Health I made sure that we put in the foundations to have Bantry Hospital as a significant hospital in its location,” he said.

The Taoiseach added that Bantry General Hospital is a vitally important facility for the local hinterland.

“It has long been recognised that Bantry Hospital is a very important facility with key services there.

"We are committed and the HSE South is committed to underpinning Bantry particularly in the range of services it provides to the people in the hinterland.”