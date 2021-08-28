Cork GP: 'We're not far away from getting back to normality'

CORK GP Dr John Sheehan has backed the Government’s plans to continue with the easing of restrictions, citing Ireland’s high rates of vaccination.

Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery hailed the successful rollout and uptake of the vaccination progamme which offers much positivity moving forward.

“It is the biggest vaccination programme in the history of the State. The uptake and rollout has been so successful. We have one of the biggest uptakes in the world which is very encouraging coming into the winter,” he said.

The GP believes we are getting closer to returning to a "sense of normality".

“We didn’t have a case [at the GP practice] for a month up until two weeks ago. In the last week, we have had about ten positive cases. They have nearly all been vaccinated and none of them is sick.

"They are all following the guidelines. They have a few symptoms, but they are all well. That is a tribute to the vaccination programme.

"It is all about getting back to a sense of normality which I think we are not far away from.”

The Taoiseach said yesterday that the vaccine success will allow Ireland to push forward with the re-opening and the easing of restrictions. Micheál Martin said that health officials estimate that close to 90% of Irish people aged 16 and over will be vaccinated by September 6.

“The vaccination programme has been an incredible success,” he said.

Speaking after a meeting of the Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee, Mr Martin said: “We are very close, in the next number of weeks, to reaching the optimal number we can reach in terms of vaccination.

“Government wants to reopen society, but we want to do it in a safe way. That is our key message and our key objective,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said that discussions will continue before the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with the sub-committee meeting again on Monday.

ROAD MAP

Mr Martin confirmed that by Tuesday the Government would have a plan and a road map ready for the coming months.

“I think September will be a significant month,” Mr Martin predicted.

Live entertainment events are expected to return as part of the relaxing of restrictions.

“We can certainly see a lifting of restrictions in some areas in terms of entertainment, theatre and the arts in September,” he told reporters.

He said that the timeline for the reopening of nightclubs would be “deliberated upon”. The Government may also look at relaxing rules on horse racing.

Mr Martin confirmed that the Government was looking at increasing the number of people able to attend outdoor events, but declined to give specific details of how such events would be managed.

He did indicate the Government is not considering introducing vaccination certificates for outdoor events – he said that Ireland’s high vaccine uptake rates meant that such documents will not be necessary.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that there would be a “gradual, phased” reopening throughout September and October.

He suggested that September will see the return of full-capacity public transport, as well as the first communion and confirmation ceremonies allowed to take place.

Mr Ryan also said that the live music industry can expect to return in September, although he declined to give details about what that return might look like.

Mr Ryan said that the committee discussed the success of Ireland’s vaccination programme, which will help facilitate the easing of restrictions.

“We still need to finish it out. Young people who’ve got the first dose, have to get the second dose,” Mr Ryan said.

In a statement released on Friday evening, a Government spokesperson said: “The Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 met today as planned. The subcommittee received presentations from officials on various matters including the most recent Nphet advice, progress of the vaccine programme and current situation with health services. Possible next steps were discussed and it was agreed to adjourn until Monday.

“At Monday’s meeting, the draft plan will be discussed, prior to full Cabinet consideration on Tuesday. There will be further engagement over the weekend across Government and also with the organisers of Electric Picnic.”