September to bring easing of Covid restrictions with road map promised next week

The Cabinet sub-committee will meet again on Monday as Government ministers indicated that September will see a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Live entertainment events are expected to return as part of the relaxing of restrictions.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the committee on Friday, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that there would be a “gradual, phased” reopening throughout September and October.

The full Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to confirm a detailed road map for the coming weeks.

“There is nothing specific agreed today and we’ve agreed to meet again on Monday as a Cabinet sub-committee on Monday and then as a Cabinet on Tuesday,” Mr Ryan said.

He suggested that September will see the return of full-capacity public transport, as well as the first communion and confirmation ceremonies allowed to take place.

Mr Ryan also said that the live music industry can expect to return in September, although he declined to give details about what that return might look like.

In a statement released on Friday evening, a Government spokesperson said: “The Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 met today as planned. The subcommittee received presentations from officials on various matters including the most recent Nphet advice, progress of the vaccine programme and current situation with health services. Possible next steps were discussed and it was agreed to adjourn until Monday.

“At Monday’s meeting, the draft plan will be discussed, prior to full Cabinet consideration on Tuesday. There will be further engagement over the weekend across Government and also with the organisers of Electric Picnic.”

PA news agency understands that the committee agreed to a phased relaxation of the numbers at outdoor events, as well as the return of indoor theatre with the use of vaccine certificates.

The Government may also look at relaxing rules on horse racing.

Mr Ryan said that the committee discussed the success of Ireland’s vaccination programme, which will help facilitate the easing of restrictions.

“We still need to finish it out. Young people who’ve got the first dose, have to get the second dose,” Mr Ryan said.

Earlier, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly declined to fully back a suggestion that the vast majority of Irish people aged 16 and over need to be vaccinated before a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions can take place.

It has been reported that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended 90% of over-16s should be fully vaccinated before a significant easing of restrictions can take place.

Mr Donnelly was speaking before a meeting of the Cabinet Covid-19 committee on Friday, with a full Cabinet meeting due to take place next week.

“I don’t think we need to get up on a particular figure, be it 90%, 87%, 93%. We’re getting there or thereabouts anyway,” he said.

The minister praised people across Ireland for their enthusiasm and eagerness to get vaccinated.

He said “credit” should go in particular to young people, many of whom have rushed to get a Covid-19 jab since registration opened in the last few weeks.

Speaking to reporters outside Government Buildings in Dublin on Friday morning, Mr Donnelly said ministers will be looking at the latest recommendations from Nphet.

He said the Government “wants everything to open up as quickly as possible”, but “whatever we do, it has to be done safely”.

Health officials, including Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, have warned in recent days of the high incidence rate of Covid across all parts of the country.

On Friday, other Government ministers suggested they would like to see an easing of restrictions in the coming weeks.

'I WANT TO HEAR THE MUSIC AGAIN'

Culture Minister Catherine Martin told reporters she wants to see an easing of restrictions for the live music industry in September.

“At the moment we have silence in our music. I want to hear music again,” she said.

Asked about the recommendation that 90% of those aged 16 and over need to be vaccinated before restrictions can be eased, Ms Martin said that would be a “very hard target to reach”.

It is believed that such a target would take several weeks to achieve.

“I’m looking for a return to music in September. I think that’s a very hard target to reach. For the sector in particular, there’s been a lot of changing the goal posts for them,” Ms Martin said.

She added that she is exploring “all possible options” regarding the hosting of Electric Picnic.

On Wednesday, Laois County Council that it could not revisit or reconsider its decision to refuse a licence for the festival to be held this year, after Dr Holohan said he would have no concerns about the event taking place with only fully vaccinated people in attendance.