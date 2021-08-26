'We are seeing long tailbacks and congestion': Government urged to support plans for relief road for Cork village 

The Government is being urged to supports plans for a Castlemartyr Relief Road.

Cork East TD David Stanton has written to the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe TD and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath asking them to ensure that funding will be made available to facilitate a relief road around the village.

Deputy Stanton said that long tailbacks’ and ‘congestion’ are very common in Castlemartyr.

“Over the past number of months, as the economy has opened up, we are seeing long tailbacks and congestion at peak times leading into Castlemartyr both from the east and the west. This is causing major delays to road users and is also leading to extra pollution as buses, trucks and cars very often spend long periods of time idling or stationary or barely moving due to the congestion," he said.

The Fine Gael TD said he has asked Government Ministers to put in place funding for the construction of the relief road in Castlemartyr.

“A number of years ago I asked Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to carry out a feasibility study on a possible relief road for Castlemartyr. I understand that some work was carried out on this proposal in conjunction with Cork County Council. However, I also understand that funding available to TII at this level may not be sufficient and therefore have asked Government Ministers, when they are reviewing and revising the National Development Plan to put in place funding to allow for the construction of the badly needed relief road in Castlemartyr,” he said.

Deputy Stanton said that he is aware that even if the go-ahead was given very soon for such a relief road, it could take several years before it could be constructed.

"Therefore, it is even more important that this matter be progressed as soon as possible. I intend to raise the matter in the Dáil when the House resumes in September,” concluded Deputy Stanton.