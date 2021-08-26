Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 12:41

RedFM presenter announces departure from popular Cork radio station

Kilian is leaving RedFM to pursue new career opportunities, mainly in television and film production

Roisin Burke

Popular radio presenter Kilian Pettit is set to leave Cork’s RedFM after six years with the station.

Kilian is leaving RedFM to pursue new career opportunities, mainly in television and film production.

The radio presenter has been nominated for a number of IMRO Radio Awards, achieved record listenership figures for his Sunday and late-night shows, and was promoted to the role of music director in March 2020. Kilian also produced 'Ask Audrey' in association with The Irish Examiner, and will continue to perform some of the voices.

Chatting about his time at RedFM, Kilian said: “Being on air is a thrill but also a great responsibility, especially during these last eighteen months. Radio is a lifeline for so many, and I’m very proud to have been a friendly voice on the airwaves throughout these turbulent times”.

As a videographer, Kilian made content for Jamie Oliver’s Instagram earlier this year – which earned him a Cork Digital Marketing Award nomination – while his recent Guide To Cork video for comedy character ‘Reggie from the Blackrock Road’ has topped quarter of a million views across social media.

“The appetite for video content has never been greater, but I’m certainly not turning my back on radio. We’ll see what the future brings.” 

Kilian Pettit’s final show on RedFM will be this Sunday 29 August from 10am.

Corkonians offered advice on pest birds after high number of call-outs

Corkonians offered advice on pest birds after high number of call-outs

