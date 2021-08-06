Cork senator challenges Ryanair on 'silly games' over Cork Airport

Senator Jerry Buttimer has challenged the Chief Executive of Ryanair on comments made in relation to the runway works due to take place at Cork Airport next month.

The Fine Gael politician said that Eddie Wilson “should stop playing silly games with the livelihoods of people and jobs in Cork” following his comments that Cork could miss out on post-pandemic recovery due to the planned closure of the airport for the essential runway works.

Speaking following a visit to Shannon Airport on Thursday to announce plans to restore two aircraft at the airport for the winter season, Mr Wilson said a decision to reopen the airline's Cork base has been impacted by the need for a recovery package and by the planned airport closure for a 10-week period from September 13.

Ryanair closed its two-aircraft base at Cork late last year but currently operates 12 flights to and from Cork from other bases in Europe.

Senator Buttimer said that Mr Wilson should be ensuring the base returns to Cork Airport and not playing “silly games” which he said is unfair to Cork, to the people in Cork, and to the staff in Cork.

“We must understand that Cork Airport requires its runway reconstruction project. It has been brought forward and now we need to market Cork Airport and ensure it returns to its place as the second busiest airport in the country,” he said.

Senator Buttimer said there is also an obligation on the Government and DAA to support route development at Cork Airport going forward and that an aviation recovery plan that recognises the need to develop new routes and attract airlines is needed.

A Ryanair plane at Cork Airport getting ready for its flight to Malaga. Picture Dan Linehan.

'MASSIVE INVESTMENT'

Independent councillor Paudie Dinnen, who last year called for the Government and DAA to examine the potential for renovating the airport’s old terminal building for use as an airline hub said there is “massive investment due to come into the airport that will bring it up to the standard that we need it to be for the delivery of service for the next 30 to 40 years”.

“Without doubt, going forward and for the post-Covid era, we need to work together as a team,” he said.

Around 250 construction and supply jobs will be created during the runway project, including several local specialist sub-contractor roles over the 10-week period from September 13, with construction set to be completed by November 22 in advance of the busy Christmas travel period.

Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan said it would be “a massive blow” to Cork Aiport if Ryanair made a decision not to reopen the airline's Cork base but said he cannot see it happening as it is a “no brainer” for both Cork Airport and Ryanair that services would return to pre-pandemic levels.

In a statement issued to The Echo, a spokesperson for Cork Airport said: “Cork Airport has attractive incentive schemes in place now which offer 30% discounts on airport charges plus base incentive grants for airlines to re-instate bases.

“Cork Airport is delighted that six airlines serving over 20 routes are operating out of Cork in August this year. This makes us firmly the second biggest and best-connected airport in the State.

“We plan to grow that connectivity significantly further in 2022 working with our airline partners and with strong growth incentives.”