Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 11:07

City Council: 'Respect Cork city' following 'worst littering in 20 years'

City Council: 'Respect Cork city' following 'worst littering in 20 years'

Littering after the All Ireland Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick on Sunday 22 August. Washington Street. Pic: Cork City Council.

Roisin Burke

Cork City Council asked the city’s patrons to have more respect for their surroundings while thanking their cleaning crews for their hard work in cleaning up after the All Ireland Final spectators.

Following the four hour clean up operation that was needed to clear the litter strewn across the streets in the aftermath of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final which saw Cork play Limerick in Croke Park, the local authority took to social media to emphasise the need for city residents and visitors to take responsibility for their litter and dispose of it responsibly.
Following the four hour clean up operation that was needed to clear the litter strewn across the streets in the aftermath of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final which saw Cork play Limerick in Croke Park, the local authority took to social media to emphasise the need for city residents and visitors to take responsibility for their litter and dispose of it responsibly.

Following the four hour clean up operation that was needed to clear the litter strewn across the streets in the aftermath of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final which saw Cork play Limerick in Croke Park, the local authority took to social media to emphasise the need for city residents and visitors to take responsibility for their litter and dispose of it responsibly.

The local authority also thanked their staff for their hard work in cleaning the streets.
The local authority also thanked their staff for their hard work in cleaning the streets.

The council released a statement on Monday saying the debris was "t​he worst street littering in 20 years.” 

Extra resources were needed on Monday by the City’s street cleaning department in order to get the streets back to “an acceptable level”.

The street cleansing department said their cleansing crew worked tirelessly for four hours to return the streets to normality with the worst areas highlighted as Grand Parade, Oliver Plunkett St and Washington Street.

“We had our cleansing crews in at 6am, who worked tirelessly until 10am to get the streets back into an acceptable level. We also had to bring in our large suction sweeper due to the volume of litter to be removed.” The department also emphasized the scale of the upheaval and chaos. 

“Cleansing crew staff have highlighted that the volume of litter and broken glass seen on the city streets was like nothing seen by staff in the past 20 years.” 

Posting on Twitter the Council said:

“Cork City Council's street cleansing crews were working tirelessly yesterday to undertake extensive clean-ups across our city following Sunday's match.

“We are asking you to please respect your surroundings and dispose of your litter responsibly.”


The local authority also thanked their staff for their hard work in cleaning the streets.

Read More

New €1.5m fire station in Cork County to be completed by September

More in this section

Cork businesses, community groups, organisations and individuals invited to enter the Pakman Awards Cork businesses, community groups, organisations and individuals invited to enter the Pakman Awards
New €1.5m fire station in Cork County to be completed by September New €1.5m fire station in Cork County to be completed by September
'Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk' says CMO as 1,592 Covid cases are confirmed 'Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk' says CMO as 1,592 Covid cases are confirmed
corkcork city centre#cork gaa
Architect designing a commercial building

Residential development in Ballincollig refused planning permission 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more