City Council: 'Respect Cork city' following 'worst littering in 20 years'

Cork City Council asked the city’s patrons to have more respect for their surroundings while thanking their cleaning crews for their hard work in cleaning up after the All Ireland Final spectators.

Following the four hour clean up operation that was needed to clear the litter strewn across the streets in the aftermath of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final which saw Cork play Limerick in Croke Park, the local authority took to social media to emphasise the need for city residents and visitors to take responsibility for their litter and dispose of it responsibly.

The local authority also thanked their staff for their hard work in cleaning the streets.

The council released a statement on Monday saying the debris was "t​he worst street littering in 20 years.”

Extra resources were needed on Monday by the City’s street cleaning department in order to get the streets back to “an acceptable level”.

The street cleansing department said their cleansing crew worked tirelessly for four hours to return the streets to normality with the worst areas highlighted as Grand Parade, Oliver Plunkett St and Washington Street.

“We had our cleansing crews in at 6am, who worked tirelessly until 10am to get the streets back into an acceptable level. We also had to bring in our large suction sweeper due to the volume of litter to be removed.” The department also emphasized the scale of the upheaval and chaos.

“Cleansing crew staff have highlighted that the volume of litter and broken glass seen on the city streets was like nothing seen by staff in the past 20 years.”

Cork City Council's street cleansing crews were working tirelessly yesterday to undertake extensive clean-ups across our city following Sunday's match



🚮We are asking you to please respect your surroundings & dispose of your litter responsibly



👏Thanks to our crews pic.twitter.com/tl9b86TuZa — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) August 24, 2021

Posting on Twitter the Council said:

“Cork City Council's street cleansing crews were working tirelessly yesterday to undertake extensive clean-ups across our city following Sunday's match.

“We are asking you to please respect your surroundings and dispose of your litter responsibly.”





