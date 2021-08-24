New €1.5m fire station in Cork County to be completed by September

Kanturk’s new state of the art €1.5m fire station is to be completed by the end of the month.

The fire station began construction in 2019, however experienced delays due to Covid with work stopped for much of 2020 and 2021.

North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea welcomed the update from Cork County Council that construction on the new fire station in Kanturk is to be completed by the end of next month.

It is expected that the fire crew, who are currently based in the old fire station in St. Theresa’s Place, Kanturk would begin their transfer immediately afterwards.

Kanturk Fire Station Contract Signing in 2019 with the County Mayor Christopher O'Sullivan.

Cork-based construction company HG Construction (IRL) Ltd was appointed by Cork County Council in 2019.

Mr O’Shea said “It is great to see this project now coming towards completion and I very much look forward to seeing our dedicated fire crew in Kanturk based from there. The current fire station is located in a very confined site, adjacent to a housing estate which is no longer fit for purpose.”

The new fire station will comprise of two new appliance bays, lobby, changing rooms, toilets, shower room, lecture/training room and associated ancillary buildings with drill yard, forecourt, parking facilities, landscaping and footpath realignment works.

The new fire station will serve the towns of Kanturk and Newmarket as well as many small villages in the vicinity. Currently, the Kanturk Fire Brigade serves a population of 15,000 people and responds to about 110 incidents per year.

The construction of the new Fire Station is being funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Mr O’Shea added “The fire station, when complete and operational, will play a pivotal role in the town of Kanturk and will serve a large number of communities in the surrounding area.

“This new facility will also assist in encouraging new retained firefighters for Kanturk along with supporting our fantastic existing firefighters”.