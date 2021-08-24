We need to expedite booster jab, says Cork CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland

THE CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly said he would be “encouraging” the booster vaccination to be expedited.

It is believed that if booster jabs are introduced they would be given to the highest at-risk groups first, such as nursing home residents, healthcare workers, and the over-80s.

Mr Daly said talks have taken place between the HSE, the Government, and his sector about introducing a booster vaccination.

“We have been engaging with the HSE and the Government about the booster vaccination. We expect the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to make decisions on that this week. We would be encouraging the booster vaccination to be expedited,” he said.

Mr Daly, who hails from Drimoleague, said expediting the booster vaccination would give a “confidence boost” to all nursing home employees and the residents.

“What they have identified are key groups that would be considered for a booster vaccine. The next question is when it will happen. We understand there are conversations ongoing. That would be a further confidence boost for the staff and the employees. Staff have done a heroic job over the last 18 months. People are concerned with the current rise.”

There were fears expressed last week that unvaccinated employees in nursing homes were the cause of a recent spike in positive cases in nursing homes nationwide. The CEO said while it is not mandatory for employees to get the Covid-19 vaccination, they will continue to encourage people to get it.

“We will be encouraging everybody to take the vaccine and particularly those who work in healthcare. The vast majority have taken the vaccine, which is very good. We did write to the minister earlier this year asking about the position on mandatory vaccines. We are not sure if it is under consideration. The UK is making it mandatory for healthcare workers from November. It is one we need to monitor.

“I think it needs to be part of the conversation. We are talking about living with Covid. If that is the situation and there are cases in the community it does need to be discussed.

“Ultimately it is a matter for the Government to decide what are the appropriate measures. Currently, people do a risk assessment to make sure that staff and residents continue to be protected. If there are high numbers of cases in the community, the risk is greater for nursing homes,” he added.