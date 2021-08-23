Pics: 'Worst littering in 20 years in Cork city' following Cork-Limerick game

The worst street littering in 20 years is how Cork City Council described the aftermath of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final spectatorship that saw Cork take on Limerick at Croke Park on Sunday.

Extra resources were needed on Monday by the City’s street cleaning department in order to get the streets back to “an acceptable level”.

Littering after the All Ireland Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick on Sunday 22 August. Washington Street. Pic: Cork City Council.

The street cleansing department said their cleansing crew worked tirelessly for four hours to return the streets to normality with the worst areas highlighted as Grand Parade, Oliver Plunkett St and Washington Street.

“We had our cleansing crews in at 6am this morning, who worked tirelessly until 10am to get the streets back into an acceptable level. We also had to bring in our large suction sweeper due to the volume of litter to be removed.”

“We had our cleansing crews in at 6am this morning, who worked tirelessly until 10am to get the streets back into an acceptable level. We also had to bring in our large suction sweeper due to the volume of litter to be removed.”

The department also emphasized the scale of the upheaval and chaos.

“Cleansing crew staff have highlighted that the volume of litter and broken glass seen on the city streets was like nothing seen by staff in the past 20 years.”