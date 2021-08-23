'Long overdue': Positive reaction to plans for a dog park at busy Cork amenity

A dog park in the Ballincollig Regional Park is to be considered for funding in the City council’s 2022 Park’s budget after an area was earmarked for the facility.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eolan Ryng welcomed the news that the City Council has identified a suitable site in the Ballincollig Regional Park for a dog park.

“Given that it will be included in the draft budget for 2022, I'm conscious that it's not a done deal, but I'd be confident that with the good will that exists for the idea, we can deliver the project as a Council.”

A statement from a City council staff member confirmed to Mr Ryng that a “suitable area” has been identified in Ballincollig Regional Park to create a dog park.

The council outlined: “It is proposed to divide this into two areas to provide separate areas for small and large dogs.

“There is no provision in the 2021 Parks Capital Budget to deliver this project during 2021. The project will be included in the 2022 Draft Parks Capital Programme for discussion.”

Mr Ryng said the park is immensely popular and a dog park would be widely used.

“The park was extremely busy over the Covid period as people reconnected with the beauty of the area and took their exercise outdoors. A dedicated area for dogs will be great for dogs and their owners alike.”

The Sinn Féin councillor also said he hoped the proposed facility would help increase safety for park users in other parts of the park.

“Hopefully it will mean dogs will be kept on leashes in other areas of the Park, increasing the safety and comfort levels for other Park users.

“Dog Parks are the norm in other areas of Europe and it would be fantastic to see Cork City Council and Ballincollig Regional Park being the flag bearers here."

Local Ballincollig activist Mags McKenna said Cork needs a dog park and the Ballincollig Regional Park is a prime location for it.

“I think we should trial it and see if it works, it is long overdue. There are so many users of the park now, the dogs deserve an area, we don’t know unless we try.”