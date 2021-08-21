Joanne O’Riordan ‘honoured’ to be RTÉ Paralympics panellist

SPORTS journalist and disability activist Joanne O’Riordan said she was “honoured” to be named as a panellist for RTÉ’s coverage of this year’s Paralympic Games.

The Millstreet native was one of a number of RTÉ Sport's panellists announced ahead of the games on Tuesday.

Making the news official on social media, Ms O’Riordan said:

“To say I’m honoured and over the moon is an understatement. For the last 25 years I’ve watched RTÉ’s sports coverage and wrote time and time again how it’ll be me someday.

“Well, that day has arrived!”

Joanne will be alongside what she described as some of the best names in sports coverage and “incredible” athletes to bring “the best and most comprehensive” Paralympics coverage.

Games begin on Tuesday

As the games kick off on Tuesday, she said she is hopeful that it will inspire the public and “showcase what can be done even if you have a disability”.

"Don't clap us for jumping hurdles, help us in removing them and make society more equal."

Daráine Mulvihill will host live action from Tokyo every morning while Evanne Ní Chuilinn will take over in the presenter's chair for nightly highlights.

Alongside Joanne will be Paralympians Mark Rohan, Catherine Walsh, John Fulham, Darragh McDonald, Orla Barry, James Scully and Paul Keogan; Ireland's first Blade Runner, Alex Lee; as well as Olympians Natalya Coyle and David Gillick.

Eamon Horan, Siobhan Madigan and Darren Frehill will report from Tokyo for RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player as well as providing updates on RTÉ Radio 1 and the News At One.

The Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo, Japan between 24 August and 5 September.