Countdown to the All-Ireland: Cork red and white hot with final fever

Interest in Sunday’s All-Ireland final has hit fever pitch, particularly in the towns and villages near the county bounds, with local GAA clubs lauding their players who have been selected for the panel.

Charleville is bedecked in the flags of both the Rebel and the Treaty counties, said local GAA club chairwoman Aileen Browne.

“Charleville is full of flags. We probably have as many green-and-white flags as we have red-and-white flags. The game is the only topic of discussion at the moment. Playing Limerick is adding to the excitement, being our next-door neighbour,” she said.

Ms Browne said the rivalry between both sets of fans was “very friendly”.

“It is a very friendly rivalry. It is played out in great humour between the fans. You can walk into Co Limerick on the footpath. A lot of the businesses would have both flags out, as they get custom from both sets of fans. A lot of cars would have the two different flags hanging out from both sides of the car. We are hoping the Liam MacCarthy Cup will be coming home to Cork on Sunday night.”

Charleville player Darragh Fitzgibbon is a key player on the Cork senior hurling team.

“People are delighted to have one of our own playing with the Cork hurlers in an All-Ireland final. He is a great player and a great example to our juvenile players in both hurling and camogie. Everyone in the club is invested in Darragh this Sunday. So many people have played a part in helping Darragh get to this point,” Ms Browne said.

'212 C Liam' Plate from Kayden O'Rourke, Darragh Loughlan, Oisin McMahon and Eabha Loughlan from the St Itas GAA club near Youghal supporting Cork for the All Ireland SHC Final this weekend. Picture: Howard Crowdy

There is also huge excitement in Gortroe, with St Ita’s player Seamus Harnedy being one of the more experienced players on the Cork team. Club secretary and public relations officer Siobhan Foley said the village and all the surrounding crossroads were “full of colour”.

“All involved with St Ita’s and the local community are so proud of Seamie. There is great excitement. We have put up lots of flags, posters and good luck banners. Everybody is getting into the spirit of the occasion. The village and all the crossroads are full of colour and decorations,” she said.

“He is an unbelievable player and a lovely lad. He gives back a lot to the club and the community. He is a great role model.”

Cork hurling fans display RED AND WHITE flags, posters and bunting at Ballinhassig GAA. (l to r) Jack Griffin, Brian Nagle, Shane Griffin, Aron Cussen, Alan Nagle and Cian Nagle look forward to the game.

Ballinhassig GAA Club has a set of brothers involved with the Cork senior hurling team. Club secretary John O’Sullivan paid tribute to Patrick and Ger Collins. “It is very unique to have a set of brothers on the Cork panel. We are extremely proud. It has captured the imagination of all the community.

“They always stood out during their formative years. They are always with their hurleys and down on the club pitch,” he added.

Niall O’Leary and Colm Spillane, from Castlelyons GAA Club, are also in the Cork senior team. Club hurling delegate John Barrett said they were “great ambassadors”.

“The village is full of colour. There are lots of flags and bunting gone up. There are posters gone up in the local schools and the GAA field. They are lovely lads and great ambassadors.”