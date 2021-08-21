Nostalgia: Cork's hurling wins and homecomings in over the years

SUSPENSE has been mounting across Cork this week in the lead up to tomorrow's All-Ireland final clash with Limerick.

Following a spirited exchange of letters, the first citizens of Cork and Limerick met on Thursday on the border of Cork and Limerick to raise their hurleys for a friendly one-to-one.

Ahead of tomorrow's match at Croke Park, the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher wished the senior team the best of luck and encouraged people to don the Cork colours in support of the team.

"We’re all so proud of our inspirational Senior Cork hurling team and the hard work they’ve put in to bring us all together this Sunday for what will no doubt be a gripping edge-of-the-seat match.

"I’m calling on the people of Cork to show your support and celebrate our great hurling team by ‘painting the town red’ - get out and decorate your homes and light up your businesses and public buildings," he said.

Cork All Ireland Hurling Champions homecoming, September 13, 2004. Credit: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

"Let’s make sure the Liam MacCarthy Cup feels right at home!"

Speaking to The Echo earlier this week Kevin Cummins, director of Cummins Sports, noted the anticipation across Cork ahead of the game, saying there has been a "huge surge of business" in the city.

Cummins Sports will be the official sliotar supplier for the final, with unique sliotars created for the momentous occasion.

The first Cummins ball was made by Kevin's father William back in the 1970s and first used in the All-Ireland final in 1976 when Kevin's brother Ray Cummins was captain of the Cork team.

The victory marked Cork's 22nd All-Ireland title overall and their first title since 1970.

September 11, 2005, Cork captain Seán Óg Ó hAilpín lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Cork would go on to win the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship for another two consecutive years after this in a glorious decade for Cork hurling.

Another epic highlight in Cork's sporting history came in 1990, during the 104th staging of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

September 16 that year will forever be a special day in the history of Cork GAA, as the Cork Senior Footballers defeated Meath to secure the All-Ireland title to go along with the All-Ireland victory secured by the Hurlers two weeks previous over Galway.

The 30th anniversary of the momentous double victory was celebrated last year.

Cork Football and Hurling Homecoming 1990. Hurling captain Tomas Mulcahy with the Liam McCarthy cup and football captain Larry Tompkins with the Sam Maguire. Credit: INPHO

If Cork emerges victorious in tomorrow's game, it will be the first time in 16 years the Cork senior hurlers have won the All-Ireland.

Speaking to journalist Dylan O'Connell ahead of the game, the last Cork captain to lift Liam MacCarthy, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, said he wants his status as the last man to bring the cup back to Leeside to end tomorrow.

"It’s not a good sign when I’m told I’m the last Cork captain to win an All-Ireland. 2005 was too long ago. It’s a tag I don’t like having,” he said.

However, the retired dual star believes Cork is in with a chance of winning tomorrow.

"I’m optimistic but I’m also a realist. Cork are up against it playing Limerick.

Cork hurling team arrive back in Cork after All-Ireland victory over Wexford in 1976. Holding the cup are Ray Cummins and Eamonn O'Donoghue.

"They have been the best team in the competition for the last three to four years.

"Limerick are All-Ireland champions with a lot of experience.

"On paper they have everything covered and they will be raging hot favourites," he said.

"This is why I give Cork a chance. All the pressure is on Limerick to deliver."

If tomorrow's outcome does see the return of the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Leeside it will no doubt be a homecoming with a difference but a victory is sure to bring a huge boost to the Rebel county.