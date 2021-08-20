New figures shed light on number of Covid cases being reported across Cork city and county 

NEW figures that shed light on the current incidence rate of Covid-19 across Cork show that the rate of the virus per 100,000 people remains below the national average in all parts of the city and county.

Figures from the Covid-19 data hub show the number of cases and the incidence of the virus at a local electoral area (LEA) level across Ireland over a 14-day period up to Monday, August 16.

The figures show that the Cork City South Central LEA reported the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate for the fifth week in a row.

According to the data, 187 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Cork City South Central LEA during that period, compared to the 170 cases that were recorded last week.

Cork South Central recorded an incidence rate of 483.6, which is below the national average of 493.2 per 100,000 of the population.

All other incidence rates in areas of Cork were also below the national average.

Cork City North East LEA recorded the second-highest incidence rate in Cork, with a rate of 467.2.

That LEA also recorded 197 cases, an increase on the 152 cases recorded last week.

Cork City North West recorded an incidence rate of 445.4 and a total of 179 cases, an increase on the 144 cases recorded last week.

Elsewhere in the city, Cork City South West LEA recorded 172 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 365.6, while Cork City South East LEA recorded 137 cases and an incidence rate of 320.2.

Carrigaline LEA recorded an incidence rate of 318.7, and 112 cases were recorded in that area, up by 29 cases.

Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal, recorded an incidence rate of 433.5 and 197 cases, an increase on last week when 135 cases were recorded.

Kanturk LEA recorded an incidence rate of 352.9 and 88 cases, up 15 on last week.

There was also an increase in cases recorded in Cobh, with 121 cases recorded in the LEA, also an increase of 15 cases.

Fermoy LEA had an incidence of 233.5 and recorded 85 cases, up from 64 last week.

Macroom LEA saw a slight decrease in Covid cases over the period, dropping from 129 cases to 124.

In West Cork, Bandon-Kinsale LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 244.2 and 91 cases, an increase of 13 cases since last week.

Bantry LEA recorded 58 cases, an increase of 16 cases since last week.

Skibbereen had the second-lowest incidence of the virus and recorded 69 Covid cases, although this marked an increase of two cases since last week.

The Mallow LEA had the lowest 14-day incidence of the virus at 209.2 and recorded 61 cases, although this constituted a rise of 20 cases since last week.