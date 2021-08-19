HSE urged to reconsider plans to close Cork residential mental health centre 

In recent weeks, the HSE announced the closure of the Owenacurra Centre in Midleton on October 31, saying that the building is “not fit for purpose”.
It is currently working with residents on “an appropriate alternative placement”, it said.
However, the planned phased closure of the residential mental health centre has been met with shock and disappointment.
A family member of one resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, paid tribute to the ‘fantastic’ care her family member receives in Owenacurra Centre.
“It is a great centre. It is lifesaving. If he wasn’t in the centre he would come off his medication. He gets homeless very quickly and falls out with people. He probably wouldn’t be alive now. He has flourished since he has been there,” she said.
The family member said the current situation is very ‘distressing’ for both the residents and family members alike.
“The residents are very happy there. There is a lovely feel to the place. The staff are absolutely lovely. They really care about them.