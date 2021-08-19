Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 12:59

Rival Mayors go head-to-head in lead up to Cork v Limerick All Ireland final

83 year old Marie Finn neighbour and Limerick supporter Joan Leddin (green) and her neighbours of Annmount, Friar’s Walk, Cork get ready for the All Ireland Hurling final against Limerick. Her nephew Ger Cunningham was a three time All Ireland Hurling winner and is now a Cork Team selecter. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The Lord Mayor of Cork and the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick have gone head to head on the Cork-Limerick border following an exchange of letters earlier this week.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher initially wrote to Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler on Monday, saying he wants the Liam McCarthy cup returned to Cork, and asked for the cup to bebrought to Croke Park on Sunday for collection by the Rebels.

Cllr Butler responded by saying the cup is “very comfortable on Shannonside”, and he pointed out that Limerick were the first recipients of the Liam McCarthy Cup in 1923.

Today both men raised their hurleys for a friendly one-to-one on the border between the two counties ahead of this Sunday's All Ireland Senior Hurling final which takes place in Croke Park.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “Today we put our differences aside to celebrate sportsmanship and to support our respective teams. 

"We’re all so proud of our inspirational Senior Cork hurling team and the hard work they’ve put in to bring us all together this Sunday for what will no doubt be a gripping edge-of-the-seat match.

“I’m calling on the people of Cork to show your support and celebrate our great hurling team by ‘Painting the town red’ - get out and decorate your homes and light up your businesses and public buildings! Let’s make sure the Liam MacCarthy Cup feels right at home! Corcaigh Abú!” 

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “It’s wonderful to see that we can all come together in the true spirit of sport to celebrate the game of hurling, while still be fervent supporters of our county teams.” 

“Limerick people at home and abroad have been supporting this Limerick hurling team for many years and they are truly witnessing a golden era of Limerick hurling. 

"The Greening of Limerick has seen buildings, home and even castles going green to show their support for the team.” 

“All of Limerick is behind you. We are united with you and in your desire to be the best.”

