Cork’s Lord Mayor receives response to witty letter ahead of All-Ireland final

The rivalry between Cork and Limerick is heating up as the Mayor of Limerick today responded to Cllr Colm Kelleher’s light-hearted letter regarding the return of the Liam McCarthy cup.

Mr Kelleher had asked Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler to arrange for the cup’s collection at Croke Park on Sunday, describing Cork as Liam’s “home”.

Cork will take on Limerick in the All-Ireland senior hurling final this Sunday.

"As Mayor of Limerick, can I ask you arrange to bring Liam to Croke Park on Sunday for collection. I will arrange for him to be picked up around 5:30 and rightfully returned Leeside,” he said.

In his response, Cllr Daniel Butler said that while it was “interesting”, Cllr Colm Kelleher’s letter had some “glaring inaccuracies” which “may be difficult for a Corkonian to accept”.

“To begin with, Liam MacCarthy was a native of London, whose mother, Brigid hailed from the hurling heartland of Bruff in County LIMERICK,” he said.

“Brigid was a huge Limerick hurling fan and as you know yourself, Mammies are always right and there is no supporter like a Limerick supporter.”

The cup is “very comfortable on Shannonside”, according to Mr Butler who said he must point out that Limerick were the first recipients of the Liam McCarthy Cup in 1923.

“Liam is indeed so comfortable, that he has stayed for two of the past three years,” he said.

“While I can imagine how anxious you are to see Liam again, I am certain that we will give you a very clear answer on Sunday, and let you have a look at him before he returns to Limerick.”

Mr Butler concluded with #LuimneachAbú.