Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 15:06

Cork’s Lord Mayor receives response to witty letter ahead of All-Ireland final

Cork’s Lord Mayor receives response to witty letter ahead of All-Ireland final

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher wrote to the Mayor of Limerick ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Maeve Lee

The rivalry between Cork and Limerick is heating up as the Mayor of Limerick today responded to Cllr Colm Kelleher’s light-hearted letter regarding the return of the Liam McCarthy cup.

Mr Kelleher had asked Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler to arrange for the cup’s collection at Croke Park on Sunday, describing Cork as Liam’s “home”.

Cork will take on Limerick in the All-Ireland senior hurling final this Sunday.

"As Mayor of Limerick, can I ask you arrange to bring Liam to Croke Park on Sunday for collection. I will arrange for him to be picked up around 5:30 and rightfully returned Leeside,” he said.

In his response, Cllr Daniel Butler said that while it was “interesting”, Cllr Colm Kelleher’s letter had some “glaring inaccuracies” which “may be difficult for a Corkonian to accept”.

“To begin with, Liam MacCarthy was a native of London, whose mother, Brigid hailed from the hurling heartland of Bruff in County LIMERICK,” he said.

“Brigid was a huge Limerick hurling fan and as you know yourself, Mammies are always right and there is no supporter like a Limerick supporter.” 

The cup is “very comfortable on Shannonside”, according to Mr Butler who said he must point out that Limerick were the first recipients of the Liam McCarthy Cup in 1923.

“Liam is indeed so comfortable, that he has stayed for two of the past three years,” he said.

“While I can imagine how anxious you are to see Liam again, I am certain that we will give you a very clear answer on Sunday, and let you have a look at him before he returns to Limerick.”

Mr Butler concluded with #LuimneachAbú.

Read More

'You have something that belongs to us': Cork's Lord Mayor expertly trolls Limerick ahead of All-Ireland final

More in this section

CMO says Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland as 1,558 new cases reported CMO says Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland as 1,558 new cases reported
Live outdoor event series to kick off in Cork this week Live outdoor event series to kick off in Cork this week
Tired young man on his laptop at night Legislation to ban use of credit cards in gambling to be brought forward by Cork TD
lord mayor
A number of homes and businesses in Cork to see disruption to water supply this evening 

A number of homes and businesses in Cork to see disruption to water supply this evening 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more