'It's just ridiculous': Cork live events sector representative left ‘frustrated’ after meeting with Minister

An industry representative in the live events sector in Cork has been left “frustrated” and disappointed following a meeting with Catherine Martin, the arts minister, after no date was set for the return of live concerts and cultural events.

Industry representatives from across the country had a virtual meeting with Ms Martin yesterday afternoon.

Speaking to The Echo, Edel Curtin, owner and manager of Coughlans bar and live music venue and director of Coughlans Live Promotions, who was at the meeting, said she left it feeling “frustrated and annoyed” by the lack of clarity for the industry.

“We didn’t really come out knowing anything more than we did going into it,” Ms Curtin said.

“This is 18 months on and there’s still no [reopening] plan. It’s just ridiculous.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan were all invited to attend the meeting, but were unable to do, sending officials instead.

“That will just tell you how far down on their list we actually are,” Ms Curtin said.

She pointed out inconsistencies with the restrictions.

“We haven’t been given a logical reason as to why there are 40,000 people allowed in Croke Park at the weekend, but you can only have 500 at a gig in the same stadium,” she said.

MCD promoter and managing director of Indiependence music festival Shane Dunne echoed this point.

He said he feels some industries are being given preference over others.

“It really, really now at this point looks like live entertainment, the arts, that entire cultural sector, is being left to die by this Government,” he added.

Ms Martin is said to have vented her frustration in the meeting with the lack of progress on reopening plans.

Leading events promoter Justin Green, who was also at the meeting, said the outcome was “disheartening”.

He told the PA news agency: “She asked us to reach out to her fellow colleagues to lobby them for their support in the sector, that we were pushing an open door with her.”

Minister Catherine Martin.

He said Ms Martin had told the meeting that “despite her numerous requests to join the Covid Cabinet sub-committee, they have gone unanswered”.

“She still hasn’t had a response to that request to date, her previous request has gone unanswered,” Mr Green said.

Another source who attended said: “The minister said she wrote to the three party leaders two weeks ago expressing her deep concern for the industry and unhappiness with the pace of reopening and disparity between sport and music events.

“She gave them a roadmap with dates to be considered at the Cabinet Covid sub-committee on August 6.”

Ms Martin was said to be “disappointed it wasn’t approved”.

Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader and transport minister, “is trying to get this over the line”, a Government source said.

A second meeting is to take place next Wednesday.