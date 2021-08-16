Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 15:36

Cork's Lord Mayor expertly trolls Limerick ahead of All-Ireland final

Cork's Lord Mayor expertly trolls Limerick ahead of All-Ireland final

"I believe you have something that belongs to us," Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colm Kelleher, has said to his counterpart in Limerick.

"I believe you have something that belongs to us," Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colm Kelleher, has said to his counterpart in Limerick.

In a light-hearted letter, Mr Kelleher has said he wants the Liam McCarthy cup returned to Cork, and has asked Limerick's Mayor Councillor Daniel Butler to arrange to bring the Liam McCarthy cup to Croke Park on Sunday for collection by the Rebels.

Cork take on Limerick in the All Ireland senior hurling final this Sunday. If the Rebels emerge victorious, it would be their first All Ireland title since 2005, as Mr Kelleher alludes to in his correspondence.

"Sadly, Liam was lost to us back in 2006 and after many years of searching we almost found him again in 2013.

"Down the years since 2006, there have been sightings of him in Kilkenny, Galway, Tipperary and Clare for some reason. And now, I believe, Limerick."

He continued: "Liam is native of Cork whose family hail from Ballygarvan. One can only imagine that he has found it quite distressing not being back on Leeside in over 16 years. 

"As I'm sure you are aware and understand, there is no place like home, and there's certainly no place like Cork!

"As Mayor of Limerick, can I ask you arrange to bring Liam to Croke Park on Sunday for collection. I will arrange for him to be picked up around 5:30 and rightfully returned Leeside."

The Mayor of Limerick has yet to respond to his request.

Read More

Lord Mayor urges people of Cork to ‘paint the town red’ this week ahead of All Ireland final

More in this section

Garda stock Emergency services attend the scene of an accident in Cork city this afternoon
Generic personal finance pics Almost 20 money mule investigations underway in Cork
Remote working from home. Freelancer workplace in kitchen with laptop, cup of coffee National Broadband Plan information event to be held in Carrigaline
lord mayor
Call for end to privatisation of waste collection amid 'crisis' of illegal dumping in Cork city

Call for end to privatisation of waste collection amid 'crisis' of illegal dumping in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more