Afghan man in Cork seeking reunification with loved ones after family members killed in attack in his home village

The Fine Gael minister said his department has been helping Irish nationals evacuate on commercial flights, but they have been canceled.
Mr Coveney said that Ireland has agreed to take another 100 to 150 refugees.
“I have agreed with Roderic O’Gorman that we would make available between 100 and 150 more places in terms of refugees and will be prioritising human rights organisations, media, women and girls obviously and other family members that are vulnerable,” he told RTÉ.
“I think there are 23 Irish nationals in the country and we have been in contact with them all, either directly or through organisations they work for.
“Many of them work with NGOs like MSF or WFP (World Food Programme).
“Fifteen of them have told us that they want to leave. We’re co-ordinating that through the embassy in Abu Dhabi because we don’t have an embassy in Kabul.
“My responsibility is for those 23. Some of those are dual nationals but anyone that has an Irish passport or Irish connections, we will be staying very close to try and get them out in the days ahead assuming they want to leave.
“Some have expressed a preference to stay for now, because they’re working with humanitarian organisations and doing very important work that’s unfortunately become even more important now.
“We have already made decisions in relation to providing visa waivers for Afghans who’ve been trying to get out of Afghanistan for the last few days.
“We have already approved 45 visa waivers, some of those people are trying to get out and some are in Pakistan.”